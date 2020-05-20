Tahoe’s Dollar Point community earns national recognition for wildfire preparedness

Hard work of homeowners in the Dollar Point Community toward wildfire preparedness has been recognized by the National Fire Protection Association, which recently designated the area as a Firewise USA community.

According to a news release, the Dollar Point Wildfire Volunteer Committee coordinated with North Tahoe Fire and the Placer County Fire Safe Alliance to complete a rigorous set of criteria required to participate in the national program. Stakeholders completed a community wildfire hazard assessment and developed an action plan to guide their efforts to reduce the risk of wildfire in their community.

“The accomplishment of our efforts and the reward of receiving this designation are the result of a strong volunteer committee where everyone is active, gives input and follows through with strong leadership,” said Donna Hartley, community leader.

The committee chose FireWise USA because they were amiss in fire protection for 530 properties,. The fire program gave them a starting point to educate homeowners on defensible space.

“Neighbors communicate and collectively spread the message of prevention and preparedness, which engages additional collaboration and encourages on-the-ground-work to take place,” said Eric Horntvedt, North Tahoe Fire’s forest fuels coordinator. “The time invested into our communities is multiplied exponentially, and we commend the Dollar Point Wildfire Volunteer Committee for their ongoing efforts, along with the Dollar Point Association Board for their unanimous support to proactively prepare for wildfire at the community level, while emphasizing the necessity of emergency preparedness.”

Firewise USA is a nationwide program that provides formal recognition to communities implementing actions to protect people and properties from the risk of fire in the wildland/urban interface. Communities interested in participating in the Firewise USA® program can learn more at http://www.firewise.org/usa.