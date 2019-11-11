Donations for Truckee Community Christmas starting soon

North Lake Tahoe locals can get involved jn Truckee Community Christmas -- which benefits recipients like this 2 year old -- by donating food, clothing and household items to low-income families, teenage moms and their babies, and low income seniors until Dec. 12.

Truckee Community Christmas volunteers are preparing for the 2019 giving season and will begin accepting food, toy and coat donations Saturday, Nov. 30, from a variety of locations around Truckee.

North Lake Tahoe locals can get involved by donating food, clothing and household items to low-income families, teenage moms and their babies, and low-income seniors in our community until Thursday, Dec. 12.

How You Can Help

Warm coats: Donate new or clean, gently used winter coats of all sizes at Church of the Mountains in downtown Truckee, Tahoe Forest Church on Hirschdale Road or Lolë at Northstar.

Non-perishable food items: Donate pantry staples, canned food and household items at Save Mart, Safeway, La Galleria, Coldwell Banker, Truckee Elementary, Glenshire Elementary or Alder Creek Middle School.

Toys & games: Donate new, unwrapped children’s gifts to over 40 locations in Truckee, listed here.

Volunteer days: Thursday, Dec. 12, and Friday, Dec. 13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Volunteers are needed to sort and pack donations at Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, 11603 Donner Pass Rd.

For those who prefer to give a tax-deductible contribution, donations are accepted online or checks can be mailed to Truckee Community Christmas, P.O. Box 2955, Truckee, Calif. 96160. Truckee Community Christmas will provide updates on their Facebook page, @TruckeeCommunityChristmas. For questions call 530-587-2757.

Source: Truckee Community Christmas.