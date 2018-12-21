Donner Memorial State Park seeks support for Pioneer Monument

Donner Memorial State Park sits at the gateway to California. It features an inviting new Visitor Center where guests learn about the history of the area and the challenges emigrants faced crossing the Sierra Divide on their way west.

The 1918 Pioneer Monument, a major feature of the park, is now approaching a critical tipping point of irreversible deterioration.

The surrounding landscape is begging for a feature to accommodate outdoor groups. Great potential exists to add places that encourage families to share stories, friends to explore, and groups to interact with the community's distinctive past.

In response to the dire issue, Sierra State Parks Foundation, in partnership with California State Parks and Native Sons of the Golden West, launched The Donner Project. The vision includes restoring the 100-year old Pioneer Monument, create unifying landscape on the barren land surrounding the monument, and construct an outdoor education pavilion.

Give Back Tahoe, a giving campaign focused on showcasing local nonprofits and their fundraising goals and missions, runs from through Dec. 31. Sierra State Parks Foundation's Give Back Tahoe features The Donner Project with a match up to $1,500. Help build a legacy by donating http://www.GiveBackTahoe.org. Donors that contribute $1,000 or more can add their names to the Donor Wall at Donner Memorial State Park Visitor Center.

"2018, the centennial year of the Pioneer Monument, is the perfect occasion for our community to honor our past while providing amazing learning opportunities and experiences to our future through the completion of The Donner Project," says Heidi Doyle, executive director of Sierra State Parks Foundation.