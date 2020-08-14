Donner Summit PUD supplies recycled water for dust control

SODA SPRINGS — Donner Summit Public Utility District will provide recycled water for dust control along a 6.5 mile stretch of road construction on Donner Pass Road. Herback General Engineering originally approached the District to purchase potable water for dust control, which is what prompted the district to request a permit to sell recycled water instead.

“We had a fairly dry winter and conservation measures are in effect. Using recycled water seemed the prudent thing to do to conserve our potable water supply,” says Tom Skjelstad, general manager. “We already have a permit to make snow using recycled water so why not for dust control.”

The district anticipated supplying up to 40,000 gallons of water per day for the Donner Pass Road Improvement Project during peak construction times when dust mitigation measures are in full effect.

For more information go to http://www.DSPUD.com.

Source: Donner Summit Public Utility District