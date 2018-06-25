Duckee Derbee makes its return (PHOTO GALLERY)

After a year hiatus, the Truckee Duckee Derby returned last weekend in support of the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

Pooches and their owners gathered on the River Ranch Lodge & Restaurant's summer patio for the annual Dogz in Dudz costume contest, followed by the release of hundreds of rubber ducks down the Truckee River for the Duckee Derby.

This year's festival marked the 15th year of duck racing on the Truckee River and featured the humane society's dog of the year winner, Leana, a rescued pit bull found abandoned on Donner Summit with a bullet fragment in her head.

Last year's race was canceled due to high-water conditions on the river, but this year's event went off without a hitch — aside from a few race volunteers falling and getting soaked in attempts to retrieve stray rubber ducks.

The festivities also included live music, raffles, drinks, and food.

For more information on the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe visit HSTT.org or call (530) 587-5948.

Recommended Stories For You

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.