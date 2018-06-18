UPDATE: Lanes now open on eastbound I-80 following truck retrieval

Traffic Update: All lanes of I-80 eastbound, east of Farad have reopened. Drive safely. — CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) June 19, 2018

Traffic Update: I-80 eastbound, east of Farad is re-opening. The truck has been removed and the #1 lane, (left hand lane) is reopened. The #2, (right hand lane) will remain closed as guardrail crews work to… https://t.co/WFUUFvYWV5 — CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) June 19, 2018

Caltrans is alerting motorists that eastbound Interstate 80 will be closed approximately 13 miles east of Truckee near Farad from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday morning in order to remove a truck and trailer from the Truckee River canyon, according to a release.

Towing efforts today to remove the crashed truck and trailer from the canyon were unsuccessful. A full closure of both freeway lanes is required for the removal.

All eastbound Interstate 80 traffic will be stopped at Highway 267 at 4 a.m. Towing activities may take several hours. Caltrans anticipates to re-open the freeway at 8 a.m. Weather or other unexpected events may delay or prolong the work.

Significant traffic delays are expected and local highways may be impacted. Motorists are encouraged to plan for delays and adjust their travel time accordingly.

Source: Caltrans