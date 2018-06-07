 Election 2018 | SierraSun.com

Election 2018

Results from the June 5 California Primary Election:

(Nevada County totals represent 24.03% of registered voters, with an estimated 13,000 ballots still to be counted).

U.S. Congress: California's 4th District

Tom McClintock (R) 52.1%

Jessica Morse (D) 20.0%

Regina Bateson (D) 12.5%

Mitchell White (R) 6.9%

Roza Calderon (D) 6.2%

Robert Lawton (D) 2.3%

Nevada County: District Attorney

Cliff Newell 52.2%

Glenn Jennings 47.8%

Nevada County: Sheriff

Shannan Moon 35.38%

Bill Smethers 34.05%

John Foster 30.56%

Nevada County: Clerk-Recoder/Registrar of Voters

Gregory Diaz 70.21%

Mary Anne Davis 15.06%

Elise Strickler 14.74%

Nevada County: District 3 Supervisor

Dan Miller 53.87%

Hilary Hodge 46.13%

California: 1st Assembly District

Brian Dahle (R) 65.0%

Caleen Sisk (D) 22.7%

Peter Van Peborgh (D) 9.2%

Jenny O Connell-Nowain (NPP) 3.0%

California: U.S. Senate

Dianne Feinstein (D) 43.8%

Kevin De Leon (D) 11.3%

James Bradley (R) 8.8%

California: Governor

Gavin Newsom (D) 33.4%

John Cox (R) 26.2%

Antonio Villaraigosa (D) 13.4%

Travis Allen (R) 9.7%

John Chiang (D) 9.0%

California: Lieutenant Governor

Eleni Kounalakis (D) 23.4%

Ed Hernandez (D) 20.7%

Cole Harris (R) 18.3%

Jeff Bleich (D) 9.3%

California: Attorney General

Xavier Becerra (D) 45.3%

Steven Bailey (R) 25.3%

Eric Early (R) 14.9%

Dave Jones (D) 14.6%

California: Superintendent of Public Instruction

Marshall Tuck 37.1%

Tony Thurmond 34.3%

Lily Ploski 16.9%

California: Insurance Commissioner

Steve Poizner (NPP) 41.3%

Ricardo Lara (D) 40.6%

Asif Mahmood (D) 13.0%

California: Ballot Measures

Proposition 68: Natural Resources Bond — Yes

Proposition 69: Transportation Revenue: Restrictions and Limits — Yes

Proposition 70: Greenhouse Gas Reduction Reserve Fund — No

Proposition 71: Ballot Measures: Effective Date — Yes

Proposition 72: Property Tax: New Construction: Rain-Capture — Yes