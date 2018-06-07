Election 2018
June 7, 2018
Results from the June 5 California Primary Election:
(Nevada County totals represent 24.03% of registered voters, with an estimated 13,000 ballots still to be counted).
U.S. Congress: California's 4th District
Tom McClintock (R) 52.1%
Jessica Morse (D) 20.0%
Regina Bateson (D) 12.5%
Mitchell White (R) 6.9%
Roza Calderon (D) 6.2%
Robert Lawton (D) 2.3%
Nevada County: District Attorney
Cliff Newell 52.2%
Glenn Jennings 47.8%
Nevada County: Sheriff
Shannan Moon 35.38%
Bill Smethers 34.05%
John Foster 30.56%
Nevada County: Clerk-Recoder/Registrar of Voters
Gregory Diaz 70.21%
Mary Anne Davis 15.06%
Elise Strickler 14.74%
Nevada County: District 3 Supervisor
Dan Miller 53.87%
Hilary Hodge 46.13%
California: 1st Assembly District
Brian Dahle (R) 65.0%
Caleen Sisk (D) 22.7%
Peter Van Peborgh (D) 9.2%
Jenny O Connell-Nowain (NPP) 3.0%
California: U.S. Senate
Dianne Feinstein (D) 43.8%
Kevin De Leon (D) 11.3%
James Bradley (R) 8.8%
California: Governor
Gavin Newsom (D) 33.4%
John Cox (R) 26.2%
Antonio Villaraigosa (D) 13.4%
Travis Allen (R) 9.7%
John Chiang (D) 9.0%
California: Lieutenant Governor
Eleni Kounalakis (D) 23.4%
Ed Hernandez (D) 20.7%
Cole Harris (R) 18.3%
Jeff Bleich (D) 9.3%
California: Attorney General
Xavier Becerra (D) 45.3%
Steven Bailey (R) 25.3%
Eric Early (R) 14.9%
Dave Jones (D) 14.6%
California: Superintendent of Public Instruction
Marshall Tuck 37.1%
Tony Thurmond 34.3%
Lily Ploski 16.9%
California: Insurance Commissioner
Steve Poizner (NPP) 41.3%
Ricardo Lara (D) 40.6%
Asif Mahmood (D) 13.0%
California: Ballot Measures
Proposition 68: Natural Resources Bond — Yes
Proposition 69: Transportation Revenue: Restrictions and Limits — Yes
Proposition 70: Greenhouse Gas Reduction Reserve Fund — No
Proposition 71: Ballot Measures: Effective Date — Yes
Proposition 72: Property Tax: New Construction: Rain-Capture — Yes