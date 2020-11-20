Elevation opens to Truckee and North Lake Tahoe communities

Elevation recently found a site in the beautiful, downtown Truckee historic district and is busy getting ready for the day when the clients can once again meet together. The site will feature a retail space where clients can display and sell their original art and promote their own entrepreneurial businesses.

Elevation is a new day program for adults with developmental disabilities. The program serves individuals 18 years old and older who reside in the Truckee/ North Lake Tahoe areas. Marliese Bankert is the Program Director and former Program Manager for Choices (Truckee’s only Day Program that closed in September this year.) Mandy Lis is the Elevation’s Program Manager.

“Elevation’s focus is to discover the wants, needs and goals of the individuals we serve. We exist to elevate human ability through community inclusion. Being part of the community fosters understanding, acceptance and dignity for our clients.” said Bankert.

Presently Elevation is connecting with clients through Zoom classes and one-on-one outdoor meet ups and is following all current COVID-19 protocols.

Elevation recently found a site in the beautiful, downtown Truckee historic district and is busy getting ready for the day when the clients can once again meet together. The site will feature a retail space where clients can display and sell their original art and promote their own entrepreneurial businesses. “Everyone is extremely excited about the charming building and excellent location that makes the dream of community integration a reality,” said Bankert. “The site will also feature a much-needed sensory room for the rising population of clients with autism.”

“Our clients are very well known in the area. It is amazing to be out with them volunteering, working out or patronizing local businesses and seeing how much joy they bring to our wonderful community. We intend to become even more well known and to live up to the name of Elevation!” said Bankert.

When the building opens, Elevation will welcome the community to take a tour and experience the activities with clients that they enjoy in daily program. To visit, volunteer or teach a specialized class, Elevation invites the public to reach out to:

Marliese Bankert at marlieseb83@gmail.com, 530-386-0890 or Mandy Lis at mlis@truckeeelevation.com, 901-239-0337.