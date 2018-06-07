Excellence in Education Foundation awards over $250,000 in school grants

This year, the Excellence in Education Foundation awarded $253,813 in grants that benefit students within the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District. These grant awards would not be possible without the contributions from local businesses, individuals, and community members.

In addition, the Board of Directors recently funded six board designated grants totaling $83,000. Board designated grants are funded through the interest from the Foundation's endowment fund. Grants funded include:

Aim High Summer 2018 – $15,000: Aim High is a summer academic program that combines intensive, engaging and challenging academic classes with activities and events that create opportunities for leadership development and community exploration. Students join as rising sixth-graders and ideally participate for three or four consecutive summers at no cost to the students or their families.

Boys and Girls Club – Middle School Expansion – $15,000: The Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe is expanding their program to reach Truckee middle school students.

Musical Instrument Matching Replacement Fund/TTUSD – $16,000: The Foundation is partnering with Tahoe Truckee Unified School District to establish an ongoing fund that would provide means for a musical instrument replacement schedule for the district's middle and high school music programs. TTUSD will match the contribution from Excellence in Education in order to create a sustainable source for the implementation of a replacement schedule.

Robotics Teams/TTUSD – $15,000: Robotics teams are a natural extension of the engineering pathways in the Career Technical Education programming at the district. The content of the pathway is aligned with the practical application of robotic building and competition, and the intention is to further formalize this into the engineering pathways at both high schools next year.

TTUSD Character Development – $20,000: TTUSD is committed to the social-emotional health of its students and our foundation is supporting three programs that encourage social-emotional well-being. These programs include a new program, Breaking Down the Walls, which will be delivered to 10th and 11th-grade students in 2018 -2019. Additionally, the funding supports the continuation of Link Crew, a freshman transition program that trains juniors and seniors to welcome, support and mentoring coming ninth graders.

STEAM and Career Fairs – $2,000: The funding supports TTUSD's Career and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) fairs that are open to all students and families in our district.

Learn more about Excellence in Education and become a Friend of Education at http://www.exined.org.

Source: Excellence in Education Foundation