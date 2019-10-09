Fall art exhibit coming to Truckee

In celebration of Truckee’s designation by the California Arts Council as a “California Cultural District” Truckee Public Arts Commission will host a “Fall into Art” exhibit from October to February featuring works inspired by the autumn season.

The Fall into Art exhibit will be displayed at the Truckee-Donner Recreation and Parks District’s Community Recreation Center. Each piece will depict the artist’s interpretation of autumn in Truckee.

Friday, Oct. 11 from 5-7 p.m. marks the exhibit’s opening night at the recreation center and will include complimentary food and refreshments for visiting art lovers of all ages. The showcase will remain on display and open to public viewing through February.

“This is an exciting time; as one season ends, we welcome the next with artistic expression inspired by the vivid colors and warm feelings of autumn. Truckee’s Fall into Art show will feature contributing artists from local programs and groups that do amazing creative work in the community. The art exhibit featured at the recreation center will stay up through next year, so everyone can be energized by unique inspirations of Truckee in the fall,” said Cassie Hebel, executive director of the Truckee Downtown Merchants Association

This year’s show will include artists featured in the Art & Soul Artwalk hosted by the Truckee Downtown Merchants Association, as well as representatives from Arts for the Schools, Trails and Vistas, InnerRhythms and the Truckee School of Music.