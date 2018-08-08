Farm dinners to raise money for Tahoe Food Hub

The Tahoe Food Hub will kick-off their "Make the Move" fund drive with a Pitchfork & the Pan pop-up farm dinner.

In an effort to move their operations into a larger warehouse at the Truckee-Tahoe Airport the food hub will be hosting three dinners, the first on Aug. 14 at Truckee River Regional Park, the second on Aug. 28 at Lost Trail Lodge and the third on Sept. 11 at Waddle Ranch.

"With this dinner we're getting back to the roots of a true farm to table dinner,"said Susie Sutphin, executive director of the Tahoe Food Hub. "One farmer, one ranch, one chef. They're getting really creative with the menu."

Tickets for the event are $100 per person and includes a four course meal and two glasses of wine or beer. Sutphin said each dinner is expected to accommodate 55 to 60 people. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

For the past five years the Tahoe Food Hub, a non-profit organization, has worked to create a network of regional farms within 100 miles of North Lake Tahoe connecting them to restaurants, small grocers, schools and hospitals.

The organization has spent three years operating out of a 1,200 square foot retail space in Alpine Meadows. Funds raised from the farm dinners will help the group move into a 3,000 square foot warehouse near the Truckee Airport, renovate the building and install a 1,400 square foot walk in refrigerator.

In addition to having a centralized location, Sutphin said the new warehouse will allow them to stay open more days and support more farms by expanding towards Placerville and Reno. This will also create better access to local food for North Lake Tahoe residents and businesses, Sutphin said.

"It takes a community to build a food hub," said Sutphin. "This means better access to local food and the community's food hub."

Through the farm dinners, grants, private donations and an online crowdfunding campaign the organization hopes to raise a total of $160,000 with to fund the renovation of the warehouse, with a goal of $30,00 raised through a the crowd fund by Sept. 30.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun.