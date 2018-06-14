Father’s Day in Truckee-Tahoe offers a plethora of options

The Truckee-Tahoe area is the perfect place to celebrate dad on Father's Day, and a number of events and specials in the area are sure to make the day a memorable one

From brunch and golf to hiking and live music, the area offers up several ways to spoil dad.

Breakfast and hiking

Steeped in history and celebrating 95 years of business on Tahoe's west shore, Granlibakken is hosting a Father's Day Brunch from 7 to 11 a.m., featuring a buffet and Bloody Mary bar. Price for the bunch is $45 for adults and $25 for children. Reservations are required.

During the morning, the Truckee Donner Land Trust will host a guided hike into the secluded Lower Carpenter Valley. The hike will last from 9 a.m. to noon and offers views of meadows filled with wildflowers. Access to the Lower Carpenter Valley is only available via a 5-mile docent-led hike, according to the land trust, while work is done to install trails and parking.

The lake and the links

Recommended Stories For You

Most residents of the Truckee-Tahoe area have spent a great deal of time on the lake, but in Kings Beach, kayak rental and tour company Wild Society is offering up a unique way to take in Tahoe's majesty.

With rentals of its clear-bottom kayaks the company allows paddlers to take advantage of Tahoe's renowned clarity as they make their way along the North Shore. Four-hour rentals cost $140 and eight-hour rentals are $240.

There are also several options along the North Shore to rent paddleboards, jet skis and boats.

As a way to drive home appreciation on dad's day, Squaw Valley will begin the first of its summer-long 9 & Dine Golf Package. After 4 p.m., golfers can play nine holes at the Links at Squaw Creek, followed by dinner at Montagna Restaurant for $80.

sunset rock

Close out Father's Day with Concerts at Commons Beach, Tahoe City's free summer concert series.

Sunday marks the beginning of the weekly, summer-long concert series, and will feature local Americana band Dead Winter Carpenters kicking things off this Sunday. Music will be performed from 5 to 7 p.m.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.