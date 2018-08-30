‘Fire Aid’ benefit concert to hit Commons Beach in Tahoe City

A special concert event is being planned in Tahoe City next week, with event proceeds to be donated to a nonprofit organization assisting those impacted by the Carr and Mendocino Complex fires.

On Sunday, Sept. 9 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., local residents and visitors are invited to the free concert at Commons Beach in Tahoe City.

Similar to the popular summer Concerts at Commons Beach, the afternoon will feature music by one of Tahoe's original "house bands" Public Eye, with special guests including Ben Martin from the Tahoe Truckee School of Music, Michael Loomis and Brian (T.S.) Silverman.

Lindsay Romack will serve as the event's emcee, and beer and wine will be available for purchase. Contributions collected that day, as well as a portion of beer and wine sales will be donated to fire victims.

The show is being co-produced by local residents Robbie "Renegade" Polomsky and Judy Friedman, with support from the Tahoe City Public Utility District, Tahoe City Downtown Association, The Bridgetender, Tahoe Dave's, Blue Agave, Lagunitas Brewing Company and Barefoot Wine and Bubbly. In addition, all of the musicians and sound technicians will donate their time and talents.

"The smoke we've experienced in the Tahoe-Truckee region this summer as a result of the fires burning across the state has been a constant reminder of the incredible losses people have experienced," said Friedman. "There's a strong feeling in our community that we can and should do something to help. This is that something."

Learn more or become an event sponsor by contacting Judy Friedman at The Paper Trail at 530-581-5692 or jfriedman85@hotmail.com.

Source: Judy Friedman of The Paper Trail