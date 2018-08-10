Tahoe Donner implements ban on fires; gas grills only allowed

Tahoe Donner Board of Directors voted Thursday to enforce a temporary fire ban for all Tahoe Donner owners and guests until local fire authorities declare an end to fire season.

The new enforcement prohibits outdoor wood or charcoal fires due to reports of high fire danger in the area.

Outdoor grilling is allowed on gas grills only and must have 15 feet of overhead clearance and meet defensible space standards. Charcoal barbecues at the Beach Club Marina will be closed until further notice.

Due to the extreme conditions, citations will be issued on first offenses ranging from $2,000 to $5,000 maximum to the owners of the site with campfire citations starting at $2,500. Second violations while the ban is still in effect will doubles to $4,000 to $5,000.

Additional requirements include restricted off-street parking in dried grass, minimizing use of power tools outside that may produce a spark on red flag days and using a mesh screen over all gas fires.

"You as a homeowner or contractor are liable for any damage that is caused by negligence," read a statement on the Tahoe Donner website. "Fire damage can be severe and can drastically reduce the value and beauty of Tahoe Donner Association."

For more information on the fire ban visit the Tahoe Donner website.