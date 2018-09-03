North Fire: Blaze near Emigrant Gap at 500 acres, zero percent contained

UPDATE, Tuesday 10:55 a.m.

A fire which started around 3 p.m. Monday continues to burn on both sides of the North Fork of the American River canyon near the North Fork Campground. The fire is zero percent contained, according to Tim Evans, Public Information Officer for the Tahoe National Forest.

The fire has consumed approximately 500 acres, though earlier reports claimed at least 650 acres had burned. Evans said the discrepancy can be attributed to the implementation of better mapping overnight.

Evans said the fire is burning in mixed brush and timber at a rapid rate of spread but there are no closures and no evacuations as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

During initial response, the North Fork, Onion Valley, and Tunnel Mills campgrounds were all evacuated Monday afternoon.

Evans also noted that early reports that a person had been left behind at one of the evacuated campgrounds were unsubstantiated.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined.

Fire Infomation telephone number for the North Fire:(530)478-6880. — USFS Tahoe NF (@Tahoe_NF) September 4, 2018

UPDATE, Tuesday 8:30 a.m.

Remember, if you fly we can't. The area surrounding the North Fire is a NO DRONE ZONE. Air resources responding to the North Fire include five Type I and two Type II helicopters and nine fixed-wing aircraft including four large Airtankers. pic.twitter.com/X4S8CakxUh — USFS Tahoe NF (@Tahoe_NF) September 4, 2018

North Fire update: Updated mapping has shown the North fire has burned 500 acres. Hand crews, dozers, and engines worked through the night establishing an anchor point and starting to flank the fire with handline, hose lays, and dozer line. 10% contained. — USFS Tahoe NF (@Tahoe_NF) September 4, 2018

Update

Update: The North Fire is now at 650 acres. Resources currently responding and/or ordered include 14 Hand Crews, 20 Engines, 5 Bulldozers, 5 Water Tenders. Daylight tomorrow brings 5 helicopters and 7 fixed-wing aircraft including a VLAT. — USFS Tahoe NF (@Tahoe_NF) September 4, 2018

Original Story

A wildland fire in the Tahoe National Forest near Emigrant Gap grew quickly Monday afternoon, forcing evacuations of nearby campgrounds.

The fire was first reported at about 3 p.m. near the North Fork campground, on the North Fork American River off Interstate 80, with a rapid rate of spread.

By 4 p.m., the fire was reported at 15 acres and air tankers were on order from Redding and McClellan. By 4:15 p.m., Placer County Sheriff's Office was evacuating North Fork Campground, Onion Valley Campground and Tunnel Mills Campground on Texas Hill Road in Emigrant Gap.

Just after 5 p.m., the fire was being reported at 200 acres and aggressive with spotting occurring. By 6 p.m., Placer County Sheriff's Office had a dozen units conducting evacuations, including in the Lake Valley Reservoir area.

The North Fire had grown to 500 acres by 7 p.m. and the I-80 on ramps and offramps were closed at Yuba Gap and Emigrant Gap, as well as Forest Service Road 19. Caltrans was reporting major delays due to the closures and the holiday traffic.