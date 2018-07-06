Fireworks from atop the world in Truckee-Tahoe

As fireworks shows roared across the Truckee-Tahoe region, the view from atop Donner Summit provided hundreds of locals and visitors a unique vantage point of the annual Independence Day celebration on Donner Lake.

A short hike through the abandoned railroad tunnels near the summit yielded a dazzling display of fireworks exploding below as spectators clung to the granite outcroppings near the old tracks.

Families and visitors came from as far away as Sparks and Auburn to enjoy the show, while several others who regularly make the hike to watch the annual display called this year's show the best they'd seen from their perch high above the lake.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.