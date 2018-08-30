First Tuesday Breakfast Club in Tahoe City spotlights education

Education is a vital component of the community and innovative academic opportunities continue to be at the forefront of Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, along with higher learning institutions like Sierra Nevada College.

With a variety of new programming for students of all ages, it is now easier to get involved and actively participate in their respective success. The biggest question for some is deciphering what organizations to support and how best to get involved.

The Sept. 4 edition of First Tuesday Breakfast Club in Tahoe City will feature the topics:

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District Superintendent Chief Learning Officer Dr. Rob Leri will provide an update on the school district's comprehensive programs in place to ensure all students are college and career ready by the time they graduate. He will also share highlights for the upcoming 2018-19 school year, including the facility upgrades that are currently underway at Lakeside schools.

Shannon Beets, executive vice president and provost of Sierra Nevada College will share about community driven service learning initiatives, continued education programs, and information about the upcoming chamber mixer on Thursday, Sept. 20, hosted by the college.

Laura Brown, executive director of Excellence in Education will provide information on academic programs funded by Excellence in Education and ways to get involved in their annual fundraising platforms.

Mindy Carbajal, chief executive officer of Boys and Girls Club, North Lake Tahoe will share about the variety of resources offered to students and families alike. Hear about ways to get involved, programming for the 2018-19 school year, and how this non-profit sustains community in North Lake Tahoe.

First Tuesday Breakfast Club is a community forum presented by the North Lake Tahoe Chamber of Commerce. Held at Granlibakken Tahoe on the first Tuesday of each month from 7-8:30 a.m. Tickets are $15, with a hot breakfast included.

Source: North Lake Tahoe Chamber of Commerce