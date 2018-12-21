Forecast calls for white Christmas in Truckee, Tahoe

A white Christmas is in store for the Truckee-Tahoe area this year as winter's first set of storms hit the area this week.

A small storm will roll in late Thursday, bringing a chance of light snow and rain, according to the National Weather Service Office in Reno, followed by a larger storm, which is forecast to hit the region late Saturday night and dump snow on Monday and into Tuesday.

"It's coming in Saturday into early Sunday with some light precipitation," said meteorologist Marvin Boyd. "The most promising, for precipitation amount, is going to be Christmas Eve."

The weather service has forecast roughly 7 inches of snow for the area, falling between early Monday and Tuesday morning.

"Plan accordingly," said Boyd. "If you have plans to get over the Sierra, you should think about it a little more."

Daytime temperatures during the weekend and through Christmas Eve are expected to hover between 30 and 40 degrees with lows in the 20s. A high of 33 degrees is forecast for Christmas Day, according to the weather service.

Also for those on the roads during the holidays, the California Office of Traffic Safety released a reminder to avoid drinking and driving, stating law enforcement agencies across the state will be increasing patrols from now until New Year's Day.

"If you have to ask yourself whether you are (OK) to drive, the answer is probably no," California Office of Traffic Safety Director Rhonda Craft said in a release. "Those who make the poor choice to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs will be held accountable. Be responsible and find a sober ride home."

During the holiday season, anti-DUI efforts will be geared toward alternatives to driving impaired, such as calling a sober friend, scheduling a ride service or taking a cab as part of the office's new public awareness program. To learn more, visit GoSafelyCA.org.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.