Former building official Johnny Goetz presented golden key to Truckee

Being the former chief building official for the Town of Truckee Johnny Goetz likely has carried plenty of keys on his ring.

But now he's got a golden one, as Truckee recognized him for his innovative work. Goetz was recently presented a golden key to the town before he left for Austin, Texas to be with his fiance, Shana, and their five kids.

Goetz had served as the chief building official for five years, working in the building department for Mammoth Lakes for 10 years prior to that. During his time in Truckee he was responsible for multiple innovations prompting nominations for the California Building Official of the Year Award in 2015 and 2016, according to Pat Davison, government affairs manager for the Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe.

"It was Johnny that brought a new attitude to government regulation," Davison said, noting the importance of Goetz's work and responsibility he and his team had to protect the health and safety of the people of Truckee. "Everywhere you look is evidence of their work to keep this community safe … he believes in building relationships, not just structures."

During his time as chief building official, Goetz represented the town on multiple committees including the Tahoe Truckee Engineers Association, the Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe and the Town of Truckee Building Working Group. In addition he retained his Cal Green Inspector certification and a Sustainability Professional certification.

According to Vice Mayor David Tirman, Goetz created and chaired a regional group of buildings officials and managers to "ensure consistency across jurisdictions and serve as a regional think tank to share information, approaches and successes."

Recommended Stories For You

"Having that general consistency between all the jurisdictions and working with Pat was unbelievable," said Goetz. "Truckee's Contractors Association is by far the best in the state."

"None of this could have been possible without the building staff and the community of Truckee," Goetz continued. "I would never been able to get to where I am without them."

Goetz will now be working as assistant director of construction for a real estate investment trust out of Austin, Texas.

"I'm very honored on behalf on the Town of Truckee to wish Johnny nothing but the very best on his new ventures out in the professional world," said Tirman.

"We're going to give him a key to the city so he knows that he is always welcome to come back," said Mayor Carolyn Wallace Dee.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.