Forums focus on candidates for Truckee, North Tahoe elected office

Area residents will have the opportunity to hear from candidates for elected office at a pair of candidate forums next week hosted at the Truckee Town Hall and sponsored by Truckee Tahoe Community Television, the Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe and the Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors

A Wednesday, Oct. 3, forum begins at 6 p.m. and will feature candidates for Tahoe City Public Utility District, Truckee Tahoe Airport Board, and Town of Truckee Town Council.

On Thursday, Oct. 4, also starting at 6 p.m., a forum will feature candidates for Truckee Donner Public Utility District, Truckee Sanitation District, Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District, and discussion of Measure AA.

Questions to candidates have been compiled by the members of the Media Partners (Moonshine Ink, Sierra Sun, and Truckee Tahoe Community Television), with input from members of the public. Additionally, questions may be submitted on the evening of the candidate forums, and the Media Partners may incorporate these submissions.