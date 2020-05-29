Frishman Hollow II project breaks ground

The second phase of the Frishman Hollow affordable housing project is getting underway with grading work and tree removal being done this month.

Construction of the 68-unit project is expected to run through the summer with hopes of opening in spring 2021.

“We are thrilled that this project is moving forward, despite all of the challenges of COVID-19, because the need for affordable housing is only growing,” said Town Manager Jeff Loux in a news release. “Though all affordable housing projects are complex, the town is pleased with the relatively short time frame, just over a year from initial developer interest to ground breaking — when it can often take two to four years, including a rezoning. A big reason behind this success was the high level of trust and collaboration between the affordable housing developer (The Pacific Group) and town.”

The project, on the corner of Rue Ivy and Highway 89, will provide 68 income restricted rental homes for the Truckee workforce. Income qualifications for the units will be 50% to 80% of the area’s median income, which is $55,050 for a family of two in Truckee, according to town staff. Town staff said there are currently 380 affordable housing units in Truckee, with wait lists of up to two years to get in.

The Frishman Hollow II project will be a mix of 12 studios, 12 one-bedroom units, 28 two-bedroom units, and 16 three-bedroom units. The project will consist of four buildings — two 30-unit, three story buildings on Rue Ivy, and two four-plex buildings at the north side of the site, near the Prosser Dam Road roundabout. The project also includes 136 parking spots.

“This is an exciting step towards creating more affordable housing for our community,” said Yumie Dahn, the Truckee planner for the project, in a release.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.