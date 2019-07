Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday will be celebrated at Galena Creek Visitor Center 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.

Those attending Smokey, learn about his history, get a fire safety lesson with a real ranger, and enjoy some birthday cake.

For more information, please contact the Galena Creek Visitor Center at: 775-849-4948 or by email at: visitorcenter@thegreatbasininstitute.org.

Source: Galena Creek Visitor Center