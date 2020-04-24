Gift card program announced for Tahoe businesses

With many people around Lake Tahoe affected by the closures caused by COVID-19, a new program has been launched to help ease some of the economic hardships faced by local businesses.

The Tahoe City Downtown Association, North Tahoe Business Association, the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association and the North Lake Tahoe Chamber of Commerce announced a new online portal at NLTRA.org that features local businesses selling gift cards by phone or online.

“Economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic are far reaching within our local business industries; we felt compelled to put a revenue generating program in place to help support them through this difficult time,” said Jeffrey Hentz, CEO of the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association, in a Monday news release. “We are asking visitors and locals alike to consider purchasing gift cards to their favorite local business. There has never been a more important time to participate in the shop small movement.”

The e-commerce site connects directly to Tahoe businesses, and features gift cards from more than 70 local businesses, which can be filtered by location, or categories including: activities, lodging, retail, health and wellness, restaurants and bars, and services. From the purchasing portal, customers can click on “Purchase a Gift Card” and be linked to a business website where gift cards can be purchased.

For businesses that don’t have a gift card program in place, a do-it-yourself toolkit can be found on NLTRA.org. If a business is not signed up for the North Lake Tahoe gift card program, contact Sarah@GoTahoeNorth.com to be included.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.