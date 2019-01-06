Good Morning Truckee kicks off new year

Presentations from the Town of Truckee and Nevada County as to what's on their radar for 2019 are expected as Good Morning Truckee kicks off the new year, according to a release.

Truckee Mayor David Tirman will present a "State of the Town" update on a variety of key topics. Denyelle Nishimori, Town of Truckee community development director, will provide information on the general plan update and what the community can expect in terms of how to get involved.

Nevada County Assistant Chief Executive Officer Mali Dyck will share information on the county's priorities for 2019.

Dan Wilkins, Town of Truckee public works director and Raquel Borrayo, Caltrans District 3 public information officer will provide some insight into snow removal operations within town, on I-80 and surrounding roads.

Good Morning Truckee offers online registration at Truckee.com under What's Happening. People can also purchase multi-packs of tickets for your convenience — which can also get attendees checked-in quicker. And, as always, folks can still purchase a ticket at the door with cash, credit card or check.

Good Morning Truckee is open to the public. It is held the second Tuesday of every month at Truckee Tahoe Airport from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Ticket price for general public is $12; Truckee Chamber members $10 and includes a hot breakfast and raffle ticket. Anyone who brings their own traveler coffee mug will receive an additional raffle ticket and chance to win great prizes.

Good Morning Truckee is presented by the Truckee Chamber of Commerce in partnership with sponsors Tahoe Forest Health System; Law Offices of Porter Simon; Dickson Realty Truckee Tahoe; Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation; N|V|5; Auerbach Engineering; 101.5FM Truckee Tahoe Radio; TTCTV; Sierra Sun; Moonshine Ink; Truckee Tahoe Airport District; Town of Truckee, and Chef Ron Allen. Additional sponsorships opportunities are available.

Good Morning Truckee is a community forum to provide timely and relevant information on a variety of topics and create a networking opportunity.