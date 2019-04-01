Good Morning Truckee: Olympic Meadow acquisition, Bridge Street project and Transit Center relocation

The April 9 Good Morning Truckee program promises some timely and interesting topics.

The Truckee Donner Land Trust is in contract to acquire the 30-acre Olympic Meadow Property in Squaw Valley for public access and conservation in a joint effort with the Squaw Valley Public Service District. To provide information about this acquisition, strategies and next steps to acquire the property will be Mike Geary of the Squaw Valley Public Service District and Perry Norris of the Truckee Donner Land Trust.

Dan Wilkins, public Works director/town engineer will update attendees on two important projects underway with the Town of Truckee, how you can get involved and express your concerns and comments:

The Reimagine Bridge Street project encompasses intersection improvements on Bridge Street at Donner Pass Road and East/West River Streets. The Town of Truckee is exploring options for improving these intersections. Eighteen intersection alternatives have been considered and are grouped into four categories.

The existing transit center, located downtown at the Train Depot, often exceeds capacity causing buses to cue in the travel lanes of Donner Pass Road. Additionally, it cannot accommodate the proposed expanded transit services outlined in the Truckee TART Long Range Transit Plan. The Transit Center Relocation Feasibility Study will look at several new proposed sites, as well as explore the viability of expanding the existing facility.

Good Morning Truckee, which offers online registration at Truckee.com under "What's Happening," is open to the public on the second Tuesday of every month at Truckee Tahoe Airport from 7:00-8:30 a.m. Ticket price for general public is $12; Truckee Chamber members $10 and includes a hot breakfast and raffle ticket.

Source: Truckee Chamber of Commerce