Good Morning Truckee to discuss roads, roundabouts and trails

We all know there are two seasons up here … winter and construction seasons, and we are definitely in the latter right now.

From the infrastructure and roadwork downtown in conjunction with the Railyard, the Envision DPR project, Coburn's Crossing, the CHP project, construction out by the airport, to the Highway 89/Fanny Bridge Community Revitalization Project in Tahoe City â€” there is a lot going on. The Aug. 14 Good Morning Truckee will host three speakers to update the community on these projects and more.

Presenting will be Dan Wilkins, Town of Truckee public works director/town engineer, who will address the Truckee infrastructure projects. North Lake Tahoe Chamber/CVB/Resort Association CEO Cindy Gustafson will talk about programs underway in Tahoe City, in addition to updating the attendees on the general business climate in North Lake Tahoe.

Peter Kraatz, assistant director of public works for Placer County will talk about the Highway 89/Fanny Bridge project, and a few other projects, as well as any correlations to when the Kings Beach Commercial Core Improvement Project took place in regard to roundabouts, and ensuring businesses stay open and accessible.

Good Morning Truckee offers online registration at Truckee.com under What's Happening. The discussion is open to the public on the second Tuesday of every month at Truckee Tahoe Airport from 7-8:30 a.m. Ticket price for general public is $12; Truckee Chamber members $10 and includes a hot breakfast and raffle ticket.

Source: Truckee Chamber of Commerce