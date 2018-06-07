Good Morning Truckee to host panel discussion ‘Communication in a Changing World’ June 12

The world of communications is constantly changing — and at a rapid pace. Infobesity, or information overload, plagues society and the business world.

How do you get your message heard and through which medium? Where and how are Truckee locals getting their information? How do community organizations and institutions get important community information out to their constituents?

The June 12 Good Morning Truckee will delve into this topic by bringing together a panel of professionals to discuss the topic, including:

Amie Quirarte, former moderator of a local Truckee Tahoe Facebook Group, who will speak about moderating a group with over 17,000 members and lessons learned.

Mayumi Elegado, publisher/owner of independent newspaper Moonshine Ink, known for quality in-depth reporting and information from breaking news to inspiring stories. Their Tiny Porch Concerts digital production series can be found on YouTube and Facebook.

JD Hoss, owner of independent radio station KTKE 101.5FM Truckee Tahoe Radio, whose mission is to entertain and inform. They focus on what's important to the Truckee Tahoe area, reporting on local news, events, and weather.

Don Rogers, publisher of the Sierra Sun and The Union, based in Grass Valley. They recently have been making changes including a brief foray with a new name, Truckee Sun, partnering with The Union newspaper for Truckee coverage, and Lake Tahoe coverage being provided by the Tahoe Tribune.

Robert G. Scott is the news director/anchorman for Lake Tahoe Television News, the region's only broadcast news service dedicated to local news stories.

Moderating the panel discussion will be Colleen Dalton, brand communications director, Truckee Chamber of Commerce. Colleen is a 20-year brand and interactive marketing veteran.

Good Morning Truckee is open to the public. It is held the second Tuesday of every month at Truckee Tahoe Airport from 7-8:30 a.m. Ticket price for general public is $12; Truckee Chamber members $10 and includes a hot breakfast and raffle ticket.

Source: Truckee Chamber of Commerce