Grass Valley man arrested for threatening man with a knife in Truckee

A Grass Valley man was arrested in Truckee Thursday after allegedly threatening a motorist with a knife at the Donner Pass Road and the Westbound I-80 Central Truckee off-ramp, according to the Truckee Police Department.

Curtis Mock, 35, was booked at the Truckee Jail and faces charges of exhibiting a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed dagger. He is still in custody at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility.

“An adult male had reported that a subject brandished a knife at him,” said Truckee Police Sergeant Lisa Madden.

Officers responded to the scene on Thursday and found Mock “acting erratically and walking toward downtown while trying to conceal a large fixed blade knife beneath his jacket,” read a Facebook post.

Mock is believed to be connected with a similar incident that occurred on Dec. 11 with two juveniles, which resulted in no injuries.

She said she could not confirm that Mock was involved in that incident but said they are currently investigating the case.

