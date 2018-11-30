Gray’s Crossing on track for updated development plan

Truckee Town Council is moving forward with solidifying a plan for development of Gray's Crossing, which was originally approved in 2004 and has since been outdated, the council agreed. Aspects of the plan that staff felt needed clarification included an affordable housing requirement and flexibility surrounding density.

The project is based around the 18-hole Gray's Crossing golf course with four parcels that are currently undeveloped. When the plan was approved there was one single developer overseeing the project. That company has since gone bankrupt with multiple other developers taking over parts of the property.

"We think the most important piece for those projects to move forward is to define some clarity as it relates to the specific plan," Hayes Parzybok of Paradigm 8 Partners which submitted a development application for two of the parcels. He said that when they submitted their application it became clear that a lack of specificity in the specific plan was making it difficult for the town staff to move the project forward.

Council members agreed that an inclusionary housing requirement, which calls for at least 15 percent of the units to be affordable should be included in the plan.

"I support this as the minimum," said Council Member Morgan Goodwin, stating that he was open to conversations on how to increase those units.

In the original plan there is a 725 housing unit cap on the project. Town Manager Jeff Loux said the staff believed that should remain so as to not create any additional impact on the land. However, the council agreed to further research to allow for a different variety of housing to provide more flexibility to developers.

"The types of development being proposed today is different from development proposed back then," Loux said.

The town's development code allows for a Dwelling Unit Equivalent calculation for density in which a studio could qualify as half a unit and a three or more bedroom house qualifies as one unit in a multi-family residential zone. This option is not in the existing development plan for Gray's Crossing.

"Heading in that direction and giving allowances to increase density on these sites makes sense," said Council Member David Tirman.

"It's good to have additional options that we don't currently have at those sights," said Council Member Patrick Flora.

"Just looking at our needs and demands in the community higher density makes a lot of sense," said Mayor Carolyn Wallace Dee.

