Guests flock to Kings Beach July 3rd celebration

Getting a head start on the Fourth of July festivities, Kings Beach celebrated its 39th annual July 3 Fireworks and Beach Party on Wednesday.

From 7 to 10 p.m. the Kings Beach State Recreation Area was packed with visitors and residents to kick off an early independence day celebration.

Guests enjoyed food from local vendors, a beer and wine garden and performances by the San Diego Marines Double-Time Brass Band.

At 9:30 p.m. guests crowded every inch of the beaches to get a view of the firework show.

For nearly half an hour red, white and blue colored explosions lit up the sky, bringing the crowd to a roaring cheer at the end.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at hjones@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2652.