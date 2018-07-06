Guests flock to Kings Beach July 3rd celebration
July 6, 2018
Getting a head start on the Fourth of July festivities, Kings Beach celebrated its 39th annual July 3 Fireworks and Beach Party on Wednesday.
From 7 to 10 p.m. the Kings Beach State Recreation Area was packed with visitors and residents to kick off an early independence day celebration.
Guests enjoyed food from local vendors, a beer and wine garden and performances by the San Diego Marines Double-Time Brass Band.
At 9:30 p.m. guests crowded every inch of the beaches to get a view of the firework show.
For nearly half an hour red, white and blue colored explosions lit up the sky, bringing the crowd to a roaring cheer at the end.
Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at hjones@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2652.
Trending In: Local
- 12th annual Beerfest & Bluegrass festival touches down at Northstar California Resport
- Truckee rallies against Trump administration’s separation policy
- Rural Truckee customers likely to lose internet access
- Sun Snapshots: Join the fun, send your shots to photos@SierraSun.com
- Conservation groups under contract to purchase Frog Lake
Trending Sitewide
- DUI suspect identified in Glenshire crash
- Barge catches fire after Lake Tahoe Fourth of July fireworks
- Evans Fire: Blaze west of Reno not expected to be fully contained for several days — 63 acres burned; 80 percent contained
- Truckee celebrates Independence Day (SLIDESHOW; VIDEO)
- Man fights off bear in Fallen Leaf Lake cabin