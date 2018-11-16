Hetherington, Jones battle for second airport board seat

The race for two seats on the Truckee Tahoe Airport District Board of Directors is almost as close as the race for Truckee Town Council.

After both Nevada and Placer counties released updated totals Tuesday, Jim Morrison currently has 5,023 votes followed by Mary Hetherington with 3,972 votes and Jones with 3,932. Other candidates Joe Lorenz and Peter Van Peborgh each have less than 5 percent of the vote.

The race intensified days before the election when two sitting directors on the board expressed concern over the nature of campaign contributions made to incumbents Morrison and Jones, who are running a re-election committee together.

Director Lisa Wallace requested a discussion on the issue be placed on the board agenda, after she said she learned of two contributions totaling nearly $15,000 from the owner of Mountain Lion Aviation, operating out of the Truckee Airport. Jones called Wallace's statements "disingenuous" and "inappropriate," considering she was publicly endorsing Hetherington.

Ballots must be counted from both Nevada and Placer counties in this race, as the airport district spans into both jurisdictions.

In the race for Nevada County Sheriff, Shannan Moon holds a 15-point lead over opponent Bill Smethers.

Moon has 19,356 votes, or 57.9 percent of the 33,443 cast, in the race. Smethers has 14,087 votes or 42.1 percent. Moon's margin increased by nearly five points since Election Day, when she held 55.9 percent of the vote and Smethers held 44.1 percent.

Nevada County officials have yet to count a remaining 19,800 ballots, including provisional and conditional ballots and those that may have been damaged. They say results will not be updated until Dec. 6. Both Nevada and Placer counties updated results Tuesday.

LATEST ELECTION RESULTS

TRUCKEE TOWN COUNCIL

(Vote for 3)

Carmen Carr 1,600 11.9%

Richard Ludke 1,769 13.2%

David Polivy 1,888 14.11%

Anna Klovstad 2,938 21.9%

Suzie Tarnay 1,253 9.3%

Chelsea Walterscheid 1,897 14.18%

Morgan Goodwin 2,036 15.2%

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF

Shannan Moon 19,356 57.8%

Bill Smethers 14,087 42.1%

TRUCKEE TAHOE AIRPORT BOARD

(Vote for 2)

Jim Morrison 5,023

Mary Hetherington 3,972

John Jones 3,932

Joe Lorenz 610

Peter Foss Van Peborgh 654

TRUCKEE SANITARY DISTRICT

(Vote for 3)

Jerry Gilmore 2,711

Kurt Smart 1,391

Ron Sweet 2,615

Nelson Van Gundy 2,851

TRUCKEE DONNER RECREATION AND PARK DISTRICT

(Vote for 2)

Jason Hansford 2,093

Dan Kates 1,202

John Mon Pere 1,250

TRUCKEE DONNER PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT

(Vote for 2)

Christa Finn 2,627

Tony Laliotis 2,859

Kaveh Mansoor 1,048

Paul Warmerdam 1,834

PLACER COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION

Ken Tokutomi 17,933

Anthony Palmer 14,505

MEASURE AA

Yes 7,273 76.4%

No 2,239 23.5%

NORTH TAHOE FIRE PROTECTION, D-2

(Vote for 2)

Nathan Chorey 154 30.9%

Heidi Doyle 189 37.9%

Steven Hook 95 19.0%

Danielle Hughes 60 12.0%

NORTH TAHOE PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT

(Vote for 2)

Sue Daniels 678 26.6%

S. Lane Lewis 567 22.2% Pippin Mader 581 22.8%

Alex Mourelatos 711 27.9%

TAHOE CITY PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT

(Vote for 2)

Daniel Wilkins 616 29.6%

John Pang 773 37.1%

Gail Scoville 677 32.5%