High temp Tuesday breaks 35-year record at South Lake Tahoe

The heat wave that began this week has set a temperature record at Lake Tahoe with more records in jeopardy through Friday according to the National Weather Service.

The high of 92 at Reno-Tahoe International Airport Tuesday broke the old record for the date of 91 set in 1966. The high of 80 at South Lake Tahoe eclipsed the old mark of 79 set in 1983.

Dangerously hot conditions for late May have triggered an excessive heat warning effective through 8 p.m. Friday.

The mercury topped out Tuesday at 100 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. The record there is 108 Wednesday and 109 Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The weather says records are likely to be broken in northeast Nevada Friday afternoon as temperatures reach the mid- to upper-90s in Elko County.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune is a sister publication of the Sierra Sun.