Hike with Hank Meals set at Malakoff Diggins

The Friends of North Bloomfield & Malakoff Diggins, in cooperation with the Sierra Gold Sector of California State Parks, will present a hike with Hank Meals on July 14, according to a release.

The hike is the latest in the Discover Malakoff! monthly events and activities initiated by the Friends of North Bloomfield and Malakoff.

The trail will go from downtown North Bloomfield to the Diggins Trail and back and is about a 3.5 to 4 mile loop trail. The trail offers a look at the industrial landscape created by the Malakoff mine and to what degree nature is reclaiming the place.

In addition to the history of the hydraulic mine, there is a dimension in the pallet of colors in the exposed gravel banks.

The hike will go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and it's recommended hikers bring water (two liters), sack lunch, hat, sunscreen, camera, shoes suitable for uneven ground and wet (muddy) crossings. Dogs are not permitted on this trail.

The intent of the series is to bring new visitors to the remote state park throughout the entire year, and to ignite interest and support for the wide spectrum of resources and activities at the historic park, home to the still-standing "ghost town" of North Bloomfield, and site of the largest hydraulic mine in the country.

The tour is free, although there is a $10 state park day use fee.

Carpooling is encouraged to the meeting point at the museum/park headquarters. Accessing the park from Highway 49 and Tyler Foote Road is recommended, as the shortest route via North Bloomfield Road is rough and unpaved from Edwards Crossing.

This free event is limited to 25 participants and requires pre-registration RSVP.

Visit http://www.eventbrite.com/e/discover-malakoff-diggins-hike-with- hank-meals-tickets-47469725226 to register.

For more information call 530-265-2740 or email friends.nbmd.publicity@gmail.com

Source: Friends of North Bloomfield and Malakoff Diggins Mission