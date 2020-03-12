Hollywood history hits the market in Lake Tahoe

HOMEWOOD — Fleur du Lac Estates set the stage for some of the most memorable scenes in the Award-winning film “Godfather II.” Now, the private, on-site residence of the enclave’s property developer is on the market for $5.5 million, a news release states.

In 1935, industrialist Henry Kaiser — “the father of modern shipbuilding” — constructed Fleur du Lac, a 15-acre lakefront on Lake Tahoe’s west shore. A crew of 300 men worked eight-hour shifts around the clock, successfully fulfilling Kaiser’s ambitious goal of completing the estate in just 30 days.

Kaiser desired a venue to celebrate the completion of his Hoover Dam project with family and friends in a locale he adored, Lake Tahoe, and where he could also keep his beloved boats. Lavish parties took place with his contemporaries, who he would entertain in his personal yacht club with decadent meals followed by races across the lake in extravagant, V12 watercraft.

Within the completed Fleur du Lac — a moniker meaning “Flower of the Lake” and named for Kaiser’s favorite hydroplane — were 17 residences, servants’ quarters, small cottages, as well as his yacht club and boat house, both of which are still in use to this day.

Rare is the opportunity to reside on any movie site, especially one that provided the backdrop to many scenes in Francis Ford Coppola’s globally acclaimed “The Godfather II” including the first communion celebration Michael threw for his son, as well as Fredo’s death.

After Kaiser sold the property in the 1960s, and the movie was filmed in the ’70s, it was revived in the ’80s with remodels to many existing structures plus the construction of 22 new, lakefront chateaus.

Kaiser’s original yacht club still remains, a longstanding reminder of America’s rich industrial heritage and a shared space for homeowners to host private events, relax or impress friends and family while gazing at sweeping vistas of Lake Tahoe and the harbor.

This gated sanctuary has been restored, creating an exclusive, world-class resort community comprised of just 22 luxurious, private residences. Surrounding, protecting, and offering privacy to the residences, is a native stone wall.

Each home features access to an abundance of amenities including a private boat slip for vessels up to 30 feet long, Henry Kaiser’s historic yacht club and boathouse, a private beach, heated swimming pool, year-round outdoor spa, two tennis courts, exercise facilities, the Kaiser Suite, along with on-site management and guest services.

“The lifestyle offered within Fleur du Lac is unparalleled at Lake Tahoe. Nowhere else on the Lake can you own within such an exquisite property, with a private marina, the facilities and amenities, and the level of service and care provided by the association and staff. This is concierge living at its finest,” says Katherina Haug, listing agent with Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty.

Residence 20 is now available furnished for $5.5 million. It’s grandeur shines upon entering the foyer, beyond which are the primary living and entertainment spaces surrounding a towering stone hearth, with extraordinary, sweeping views of Lake Tahoe plus the alpine peaks and pines beyond.

A cozy media room/library with a fireplace of its own offers seclusion, while a stocked wet bar is celebration-ready. A pass-through door connects the primary living areas to the gourmet kitchen featuring polished granite counters, ample cabinet storage, sub-zero refrigeration, double ovens, a six-burner range plus many other fine appointments.

Off the foyer is a staircase with access to four bedroom suites upstairs. A cupola above, bathes the mahogany banister and central hall, in natural light. Southern lake views glisten through the window wall of the master suite, an unparalleled sanctuary. Each of the four suites are proportioned with individualized decor and private baths. Two of the suites teem with ambiance from fireplaces set in custom stone hearths.

The home is exclusively represented by Craig Miller and Katherina Haug, of Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty. For details visit FleurDuLacEstates.com or call 530.209.4980.