Homewood High & Dry Marina owner wins Young Leaders Award

David Topol was nominated for the award by his staff.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE – Homewood High & Dry Marina owner David Topol was named one of the 14 recipients for the “Young Leaders Award” at the annual Docks Expo in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Docks Expo is a trade show designed to connect marina, boatyard and private dock owners and operators with marina products and services.

Topol’s family has owned and operated the Homewood High & Dry Marina since 1977 and Topol has been the Marina Director since 2013.

Since taking on the position, Topol has continually updated the marina and has offered complete lakeside services.

The Young Leaders Award were awarded to nominees under age 40 that represent a broad range of employment opportunities in the industry, have made significant contributions to the marina and boatyard industry and collectively promise to play a big role in shaping its future.

To learn more about Homewood High & Dry Marina, visit http://www.homewoodmarina.net/.