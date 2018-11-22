How Truckee is helping Camp Fire survivors

As the Camp Fire nears containment in Northern California, Truckee community members have sought to provide aid to those forced to evacuate.

After a small brush fire ignited on Nov. 8, it grew into California's deadliest and most destructive wildfire, over 150,000 acres burned, 12,000 homes destroyed and nearly every resident of Paradise displaced.

While multiple GoFundMe accounts have been set up to donate money to victims with calls for supplies posted across Facebook, the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation has suggested that community members also direct donations to the North Valley Community Foundation.

"Our board and CEO decided that rather than accepting donations of monetary goods that we would direct our donors to the community base of that region," said Ashley Cooper, Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation Communications Manager.

According to the North Valley Community Foundation's website the donated funds will go toward the evacuation centers in the area to fund portable toilets, portable showers, blankets as well as energy and water costs. Once the immediate needs of the community are met, the funds will go towards long-term recovery efforts.

"A problem that often comes up is really well meaning and generous people are put into action upon a crisis and want to rally their neighbors and friends to put together kind donations like shoes or clothes," said Cooper. She said the affected community then often is flooded by donations that they may not have the manpower to sort through.

"There's a lot that isn't used," she said, suggesting to check with specific organizations within the area to make sure to donate the appropriate supplies.

Cooper said another way to help is to open up a second home or unoccupied room in your house through Airbnb's Open Homes program, established to help find temporary housing for those left homeless from the Camp Fire. Those who are interested must simply make an Airbnb account, create a new listing specifically for Camp Fire victims then wait for verified account holders who are in need of housing to contact you. Cooper said many Truckee residents have already taken those steps.

In addition the Town of Truckee will be host a Camp Fire Relief Fundraiser on Monday, Nov. 26, at Philosophy from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. A $10 donation will be requested at the door and will include discounted drinks and live music. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the victims of the fire.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at hjones@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2652.