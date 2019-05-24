Improvements coming to Tahoe City’s Speedboat Beach

Placer County will be making improvement to Speedboat Beach this summer including a new permanent restroom.

Courtesy of Placer County

Speedboat beach in Tahoe City will be getting more than a half-million dollars in upgrades this summer with various improvement projects planned for August.

The beach will be getting a new permanent restroom to replace the portables. Other improvements include the reconstruction of the wooden staircase that provides access to the beach from Harbor Avenue, a new beach overlook and walkway improvements.

The installation of a new welcome sign and other signage will offer insight into the local history and environment while displaying beach regulations.

On May 14, the Placer County Board of Supervisors approved the estimated $560,000 project. To account for an increase in construction costs from the original estimate the county approved an additional $230,000 in funding from park dedication fees.

In 2015, the county began working with surrounding neighbors to address heavy traffic in the area due the beach’s popularity, creating a master plan for the area that included additional improvements to the beach.

“In 2015 and 2016 we embarked on a an extensive public outreach campaign that helped forge the design process with public input,” said Ted Rel, associate planner for Placer County.

County staff held three public workshops and completed several walks through the neighborhood with residents, according to Andy Fisher of the Placer County parks administration.

“What began as a contentious effort through the neighborhood, with their concerns about the overuse, really concluded well,” said Fisher.

The county created a designated loading and unloading area at the main public access point to improve traffic flow while increasing the fine for illegal parking from $25 to $100.

The master plan included improvements for the beach, which the board of supervisors approved last year.

“Unfortunately we did not receive any bids at that time,” said Rel, adding they put out a bid for the project again in March and received three bids. The contract was awarded to HA Construction of Fair Oaks, for $560,000, as the company was the lowest and most responsible bidder, according to a staff report.

Construction is expected to begin in August and be completed in October.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.