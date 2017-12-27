Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau taps Long for operations position

A North Lake Tahoe local will take over as operations and finance director for the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau next year.

Greg Long, who has more than 20 years of experience in operations and finance, will assume his new duties on Jan. 1. He has a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Nevada, Reno. He previously served as the operations manager for Smith + Jones Marketing, a full-service marketing and advertising agency located in Incline Village.

"My plan for the first six months is to take on as much as possible from Andy Chapman our President/CEO so that he can focus more on the big picture items," Long said in a statement. "He has been doing double duty for the past six months, so it is time for me to free him up from the managing of the day-to-day operations. My operations experience will help me set up systems to make the visitors center (functions) as efficiently as possible before the summer rush. Working at a fast-paced advertising agency will translate well to a visitors center that sees hundreds of visitors (a day) and is home base for local tours."

Chapman applauded Long's addition to the bureau's staff.

"Greg's experience with the local economy and tourism industry will be a tremendous asset as North Lake Tahoe continues to grow as an internationally recognized destination," Chapman said.

The Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau (IVCBVB) is a public organization responsible for destination marketing in the North Shore of Lake Tahoe. Operating primarily from a percentage of lodging room tax collected by lodging properties located on the Nevada side of North Lake Tahoe, the IVCBVB conducts advertising, promotions, public relations and special events programs to promote tourism for the Lake Tahoe portion of Washoe County.

Kelsie Longerbeam is the news, business and environment reporter for the Sierra Sun and North Lake Tahoe Bonanza. She can be contacted at klongerbeam@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2653. Follow her on Facebook, and Twitter and Instagram @kelsielongerbm