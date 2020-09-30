Jennifer Callaway selected as new Truckee town manager

After an extensive recruitment process, the Truckee Town Council has selected Jennifer Callaway as the next town manager.

The application process was facilitated by Wendi Brown, president of Wendy Brown Creative Partners, Inc., and began with community and staff input regarding the qualities and traits that were desired to fill this role.

More than 130 applications were received and a selection of candidates took part in initial interviews with leadership staff and members of the community.

The initial selection and authorization to negotiate the position with Callaway was made Sept. 15 in a Truckee Town Council closed session. In a Sept. 22 closed session the decision was finalized.

The town manager contract will be discussed and voted on by the Truckee Town Council at the Oct. 13 council meeting.

“She stood out from a pool of over 130 applicants because she demonstrated what we believe Truckee is looking for; professionalism, compassion, expertise and the personality and ability to effectively listen to the community with a desire to balance the challenging issues and help Truckee achieve its future goals,” said Mayor David Polivy. “In these times of uncertainty, Jennifer Callaway’s forward-thinking, coupled with her fiscal responsibility, will serve Truckee well, and help guide us through and past the COVID-19 era.”

Council members interviewed the finalists and concluded that Callaway is the best candidate to serve the Truckee community.

“The hiring of our next town manager is the most important act I will have been part of as a member of Truckee Town Council,” said Council member Tony Commendatore. “The traits I saw as essential in our next town manager included executive leadership, fiscal responsibility, and the ability to work with different viewpoints. I believe we have found that in Jennifer Callaway. She demonstrated a passion for all things Truckee that really impressed me. I look forward to the next chapter for the town of Truckee.”

Callaway has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the State University of New York at Geneseo, a master’s of public administration from Syracuse University, and a law degree from Syracuse University College of Law. She has more than 18 years of experience in local government and success with a number of agencies, including executive positions with the city of Sonora, town of Los Gatos, and most recently as, not only the finance director, but also the acting Public Works director and public information officer for the city of Morro Bay.

Callaway said her passion is with small communities, where she can get to know residents and business owners, and foster lasting relationships based on transparency and collaboration.

Callaway enjoys biking, hiking, paddleboarding, skiing and snowshoeing.

“I am so honored to be selected as the new town manager for Truckee and super excited to become a member of the community and be immersed in the Truckee lifestyle,” said Callaway. “Truckee is a unique and special place and I am grateful to be able to live and work for a community that values nature, an outdoor lifestyle, robust community engagement, listening and respectful dialogue. Truckee is a town built by the people, a community with heart and passion, and I look forward to getting to know the residents, business owners, stakeholders and our town team, carrying on the tradition of working together in the Truckee Way to accomplish great things for our beautiful mountain community.”

Callaway will formally begin her new role as Truckee town manager at the end of October.