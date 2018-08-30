Kings Beach eyes new roundabout installation

Kings Beach will see the construction of a third roundabout at the intersection of State Route 267 and SR 28 within the next few years.

The estimated $7 million project includes the construction of new sidewalks, a bicycle lane and additional features such as benches, bicycle racks, lighting and landscaping.

Though the project is still in the preliminary design stages it is now moving forward with the county's approval of a $900,000 contract with Omni-Means LTD for engineering and environmental consulting services for the project. A draft of the plan should be ready for public review in late 2019 with construction to begin in 2022 pending the plan's approval.

According to Dan LaPlante, Placer County Department of Public Works and Facilities civil engineer, the two existing roundabouts were envisioned to work best with an additional roundabout at the intersection and "have proved to reduce traffic speeds through Kings Beach and allow people to walk around more safely."

Currently the intersection is controlled by traffic signals which the county has said causes increased traffic congestion.

The construction of the two existing roundabouts in Kings Beach narrowed the highway from two lanes to one in each direction to the east of SR 267, reducing vehicle speeds and creating a safer space for pedestrians, according to staff reports.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.