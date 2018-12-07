Klovstad, Goodwin and Polivy take Truckee Town Council seats

Nevada County official results for Truckee Town Council election (*top three win seats). See SierraSun.com for more area election results:

Truckee's nail-biting race for the three open town council seats has finally come to an end nearly a month after election day.

Newcomer Anna Klovstad totaled 4,126 votes, while incumbent Morgan Goodwin came in second with 2,829 votes. Finishing third was challenger David Polivy with 2,653 votes and Chelsea Walterscheid just 30 votes shy of a seat with 2,623.

Polivy and Walterscheid traded the lead in the first two updates. Polivy held a three vote lead on Election Night, while Walterscheid jumped ahead by nine votes the following week. On Nov. 21, Polivy held a 20-vote margin.

Rounding out the final results were Richard Ludke (2,516 votes), Carmen Carr (2,258 votes) and Suzie Tarnay (1,803 votes).

“Because of all the candidates and who they were and what they brought to the table, it made all of us better candidates. That really was to the benefit of the Town of Truckee.”



— Anna Klovstad, new Truckee Town Council member Recommended Stories For You

"I would say first and foremost I'm really honored by the outcome," said Klovstad, adding she connected with as many people as she could throughout the race. "Because of all the candidates and who they were and what they brought to the table, it made all of us better candidates.

"I definitely benefited from all the candidates running. I think we all did," said Goodwin. "I think that Truckee is changing really fast and the new council is a reflection of that."

As an incumbent council member, Goodwin is the only current candidate elected to a second term.

"What I've learned is that we really need to stay focused on a few things: housing, climate, and the livability of the community" he said. "I've learned the importance of setting a really clear goal."

Polivy won his seat by 30 votes over Walterscheid, who finished just 107 votes ahead of Ludke. The council newcomer said he found the large pool of candidates participating — and their approach to the campaigning — as an encouraging sign for the community.

"It was really positive and really exciting for our community to have so many wonderful candidates to choose from," said Polivy. "Every time someone had a great statement, it was incumbent on the rest to make sure we were up to speed.

"I feel really honored and thankful to our community and hope that I can live up to everything I campaigned on over the next four years."

Other area election results were not available at press time Thursday, as Placer County planned to release final results at 5 p.m. See this story for complete results at SierraSun.com.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.