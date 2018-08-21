Knife-wielding man arrested in Truckee, held without bond, authorities say

A man on probation for trying to steal a firetruck wielded a 14-inch knife as he tried to stab people in the Sierra Meadows area of Truckee, authorities said.

Johnathan Rodriguez, 20, faces charges of threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize, force with a deadly weapon, resisting officers, brandishing and battery of emergency personnel. He also faces a probation violation, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Arrested Friday, Rodriguez remained Tuesday in jail without bond, authorities said.

Truckee police responded around 1:10 p.m. Friday to reports of a man with a large knife running through the Truckee neighborhood, Sgt. Arnie Lopez said.

"He was attempting to stab people," he added.

One person received a stab wound, which officers later discovered was superficial, Lopez said.

Rodriguez ran from the scene after officers arrived, Lopez said. The sergeant thanked those in the area at the time for pointing to the direction Rodriguez fled.

Officers found Rodriguez hiding in some bushes. They recovered a large knife and arrested him without incident, Lopez said.

According to Placer County court records, Rodriguez was sentenced earlier this year to 40 days in jail and five years' probation for attempted unlawful taking or driving of a vehicle.

