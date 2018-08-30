Labor Day cleanup set for Commons Beach in Tahoe City

With tourists flocking to Lake Tahoe for a final summer hurrah this Labor Day weekend, the area's beaches will be subject to cigarette butts, straws, bottle caps and other trash.

Each year the League to Save Lake Tahoe helps organize beach cleanups around the area, and following this weekend's Labor Day festivities, they will be at Commons Beach in North Tahoe to pickup any leftover refuse.

"It's second only to fifth of July," said Jesse Patterson, chief strategy officer for the league, on the amount of trash collected following Labor Day weekend. "Tahoe City (Public Utility District) does a great job of cleaning stuff up. So, we mostly only have to pick up micro trash. Volunteers will be scouring for cigarette butts, plastic straws, bottle caps."

More than 500 volunteers came out to beaches around Lake Tahoe last July 5, for the annual Keep Tahoe Red, White & Blue Beach Cleanups, according to Patterson, which marked the largest ever single cleanup day in Tahoe. For all of 2018, the league's cleanups have yielded 25,083 pieces of plastic, and 20,710 cigarette butts. The last two cleanups at Commons Beach, according to the league, have resulted in more than 350 pounds of trash being removed.

The League to Save Lake Tahoe is expecting between 50 and 100 volunteers to show up at Commons Beach this Monday. In years past the Labor Day cleanup has been held in South Tahoe, but with many community groups taking up efforts on that side of the lake, the league shifted its focus to the north shore.

"We just try to have as much coverage around the lake as possible," said Patterson. "Areas are still getting covered, community groups are keeping an eye out."

The cleanup at Commons Beach will be on Monday, Sept. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Cleanup materials, refreshments and prizes will be provided. The league suggests volunteers bring a hat, sunscreen, and a reusable water bottle.

The event is put on through a partnership with Arcade Belts and the Tahoe City Public Utility District.

"We couldn't do the cleanups without those guys," said Patterson. "They help promote the event, and give out raffle prizes. It's for all ages, everyone should come out."

To donate or to RSVP for the cleanup, visit KeepTahoeBlue.org.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.