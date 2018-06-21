Lahontan Community Foundation Fund awards $138,110 to Truckee-area organizations

Funding to support the second phase of implementation of the Truckee Meadows Restoration Project (specifically restoration earthwork), with the goal of restoring the degraded wetland in Truckee.

Funding to support the TEMPO program throughout 2018-2019 school year, allowing students to participate in regional honor bands, music festivals, workshops, a spring band tour, as well as supporting summer music education and scholarships for graduation seniors.

An annual community street clean-up and civic-pride day. An average of 600 Truckee volunteers go out into their neighborhoods to pick up roadside trash, followed by a town-wide block party where non-profits and public agencies take part in a Community Expo.

Funding for free support services for women and families suffering from grief after miscarriage or infertility challenges. In addition, funding may also help support a professionally lead support group for women suffering from postpartum depression. Translation will be provided for Spanish speakers.

$4,000 to support Truckee office moving related expenses, including safety mechanisms and cubicle purchases; $2,500 for staff development and training; $2,200 to purchase two laptops, for the Executive Director and Crisis Advocacy Manager.

Funding to support AlertTahoe (specifically a camera near Emerald Bay), a system of networked sensors/cameras designed to protect the Lake Tahoe Basin from catastrophic wildfires, earthquakes, and other natural hazards.

Funding to serve 225 underserved Northern Nevada and Tahoe Truckee youth through the organization’s progressive outdoor-based leadership curriculum.

$18,000 to help fund a meal delivery replacement vehicle. $10,000 for food for senior programs.

To support training staff to lead the Getting Ahead in a Just Getting’ by World 16‐session curriculum that helps individuals in poverty build their resources for a more prosperous life for themselves, their families and their communities.

Funding to support InterACT Program – a fun and highly interactive, in-school humanities-based workshop series that runs throughout the school year.

Funding to support an after-school Wellness Center and Digital Arts Creative Lab in Truckee, providing youth with convenient, welcoming space to connect with caring and skilled adult peer support, and access to quality programming.

Funding to support the Family Room program, offering free bilingual school readiness 5 days a week for parents and children aged 0-4 in the development of early literacy, social-emotional readiness and development of peer networks.

To support contracted transportation for Truckee Club members to attend summer camp in Kings Beach. Approximately 100 unduplicated children will utilize these services over the entire summer.

Funding to support a partnership between ARC and the North Tahoe High School GRIT program to provide transformational outdoor and literacy experiences and college access support, specifically: Two weekend retreats for GRIT students, two college visits and multiple college workshops, and tuition for GRIT students to participate in ARC’s 40-day summer course in Tahoe.

The Lahontan Community Foundation Fund, held at the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation, recently awarded a total of $138,110 to 17 organizations serving the Truckee/North Tahoe region.

The Lahontan Community Foundation Board is comprised of a group of members, residents and employees of the Lahontan Golf Club and Community who believe that the privilege of living, working and playing at Lahontan also brings a responsibility to give back to the larger local community they all enjoy so much.

Lahontan Community Foundation Board President Colleen Chapman said, "All the members of Lahontan feel strongly about giving back to the North Lake Tahoe community. We have donated in excess of $1.7 million and will continue to serve our community."

Each year, this group puts the "fun" in fundraising with their Lahontan community events, raising money to support their local non-profit organizations.

"Like the words of Winston S. Churchill, we make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give," said Chapman.

Always conscious of the needs in the Truckee and North Tahoe region, the Lahontan Community Foundation Fund invests, year after year, in organizations making a positive impact in the community.

"The Lahontan Community Foundation Fund has supported KidZone Museum's hand-crafted exhibits for over 15 years," said Carol Meagher, KidZone Museum executive director. "With this support we can grant free admission to hundreds of children who live in poverty in our region, and who benefit the most from playing in Museum hands-on play exhibits. Each exhibit focuses on helping a child's formative development in their first five years.

"Currently, children can learn to crawl in the infant area, learn to climb on the ship rope ladder, and develop their critical thinking skills as they engage in imaginary play with new friends. We could not serve the children who need our services the most without the generous and steadfast support of the Lahontan Community Foundation Fund."

Family Resource Center of Truckee Executive Director Teresa Crimmens said her program has benefitted greatly from the foundation fund.

"(It) has given young families access to free, bilingual, high-quality, early childhood education at the Truckee Family Room program," Crimmens said. "In the program, young children and their caregivers build friendships, literacy skills and classroom experience that is critical to future school success."

Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe CEO Mindy Carbajal agreed.

"The Lahontan Community Foundation Fund's support ensures that over the summer months Truckee youth have transportation to and from the Club's summer program," Carbajal said. "Over 100 kids and teens per summer and 55 youth per day ride the bus to the Kings Beach Clubhouse where they are met with caring and fun staff, hot meals, and enriching activities all summer long."

Supporting arts and culture through youth programs in our community, to helping our local families working to better their lives, the Lahontan Community Foundation Fund works diligently each year to raise money to strengthen existing programs and build new ones.

"This donation from the Lahontan Community Foundation Fund will make a huge difference to the Truckee Bands," Truckee High School Band Director Jesse Steele said. "It will support the band program overall and allow us to continue the tradition of Excellence in Music at Truckee High School."

For more information, contact Megan Weiss at meganw@parasol.org or 775-298-0188.

See the entire list of the Lahontan Community Foundation Fund 2018 grant recipients with this story at SierraSun.com.