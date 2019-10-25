Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition seeks nominations for Bike Achievement Awards

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition is seeking nominations for individuals, public agencies, organizations and businesses that have made the Lake Tahoe/Truckee region more bicycle friendly in the past year.

Each year, the coalition honors those that have made significant advancements to promoting safer bicycling and walking opportunities for Lake Tahoe.

The coalition’s mission is “Helping Tahoe to become more bicycle friendly” is achieved through the hard work and dedication of partners, individuals, and businesses throughout the region who work to promote bicycling in a variety of ways, including building new bike paths, organizing rides and trail stewardship events and encouraging everybody to get out of their cars and onto bikes.

Nomination submissions for an individual, public agency, organization or business in the Tahoe-Truckee area may be sent to awards@tahoebike.org.

To be nominated for a Bike Achievement Award, please send the nominee’s name and write something about their contributions to Tahoe bicycling.

The coalition’s board of directors will review all nominations and select the winners. Awardees will be notified in early December and presented with a plaque in honor of their work.

The nominations must be received no later than Nov. 17.

LTBC is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization with a mission to make Tahoe more bicycle friendly.

For information, visit tahoebike.org.

