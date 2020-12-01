Lake Valley Fire’s Holiday Engine will be in driving through neighborhoods

Lake Valley Fire Protection District’s Holiday Engine.

Provided

Lake Valley Fire Protection District’s Holiday Engine will be driving through the community neighborhoods next month. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the Holiday Engine will not be handing out candy canes this year.

Residents can wave and say hello from a safe social distance.

The schedule is as follows:

Dec. 11: Echo View Estates, Tahoe Mountain Road, Mule Deer Circle

Dec. 12: Lake Tahoe Blvd from Boulder Mountain Drive to Grizzly Mountain Drive

Dec. 13: West side of North Upper Truckee from Zuni Street to U.S. Highway 50, Chiapa Drive

Dec. 14: East side of North Upper Truckee from Grizzly Mountain to West San Bernardino Ave.

Dec. 15: Christmas Valley from Highway 50 to Grass Lake Road

Dec. 16: North side of Highway 50 in Meyers (lower Apache, Magnet School), behind Station 7 (Cornelian Drive, Navahoe Drive, Cheyenne Drive).

Dec. 17: North of Pioneer Trail from Highway 50 to Elks Club (Southern Pines Drive, Tionontati Street, Meadow Vale Drive), Player Drive

Dec. 18: Upper Apache Drive and Mandan Street

Dec. 19: Pioneer Trail from Busch Way to Washoan Blvd (Glen Eagles Drive, Hekpa Drive)

Dec. 20: Pioneer Trail from Washoan Blvd to Jicarilla Drive (Apalachee Drive, Nadowa Street, Susquehana Drive)

Dec. 21: Kokanee Estates (Marshall Trail, High Meadow Trail)

Dec. 22: Golden Bear Trail, Meadow View Estates (Plateau Circle, Cattleman’s Trail)

Dec. 23: Cold Creek Trail, Del Norte Street, Black Bart from Pioneer Trail to Meadow Crest Drive

For more information, call 530-577-3737.