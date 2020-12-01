Lake Valley Fire’s Holiday Engine will be in driving through neighborhoods
Lake Valley Fire Protection District’s Holiday Engine will be driving through the community neighborhoods next month. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the Holiday Engine will not be handing out candy canes this year.
Residents can wave and say hello from a safe social distance.
The schedule is as follows:
Dec. 11: Echo View Estates, Tahoe Mountain Road, Mule Deer Circle
Dec. 12: Lake Tahoe Blvd from Boulder Mountain Drive to Grizzly Mountain Drive
Dec. 13: West side of North Upper Truckee from Zuni Street to U.S. Highway 50, Chiapa Drive
Dec. 14: East side of North Upper Truckee from Grizzly Mountain to West San Bernardino Ave.
Dec. 15: Christmas Valley from Highway 50 to Grass Lake Road
Dec. 16: North side of Highway 50 in Meyers (lower Apache, Magnet School), behind Station 7 (Cornelian Drive, Navahoe Drive, Cheyenne Drive).
Dec. 17: North of Pioneer Trail from Highway 50 to Elks Club (Southern Pines Drive, Tionontati Street, Meadow Vale Drive), Player Drive
Dec. 18: Upper Apache Drive and Mandan Street
Dec. 19: Pioneer Trail from Busch Way to Washoan Blvd (Glen Eagles Drive, Hekpa Drive)
Dec. 20: Pioneer Trail from Washoan Blvd to Jicarilla Drive (Apalachee Drive, Nadowa Street, Susquehana Drive)
Dec. 21: Kokanee Estates (Marshall Trail, High Meadow Trail)
Dec. 22: Golden Bear Trail, Meadow View Estates (Plateau Circle, Cattleman’s Trail)
Dec. 23: Cold Creek Trail, Del Norte Street, Black Bart from Pioneer Trail to Meadow Crest Drive
For more information, call 530-577-3737.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User