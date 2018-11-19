Liberty Utilities collecting donations for Camp Fire survivors

To help Paradise area residents recover from the Camp Fire, Liberty Utilities Tahoe is collecting supplies in its South Lake Tahoe (933 Eloise Ave.) and Tahoe Vista (701 National Ave) offices, and will deliver them to a shelter for fire victims the day before Thanksgiving.

If anyone would like to contribute, please bring any of the below items (requested by Paradise area organizations) to one of the Liberty offices by Tuesday, Nov. 20.

Items needed include: backpacks or luggage; undergarments for all ages/genders; surgical gloves, single-serve nonperishable food items; car phone chargers; laundry baskets, new blankets/pillows/towels/washcloths; pet food and litter; ear plugs; reading glasses; toilet paper; toiletries/hygiene. Bins will be in the front customer reception areas of both offices.

Call Liberty Utilities at 530-546-1731 for information.

Source: Liberty Utilities