Loux steps down as Truckee Town Manager

Jeff Loux

Courtesy of Town of Truckee

After three years of service as Truckee Town Manager, Jeff Loux has decided to retire.

“I want to thank Jeff for his hard work and passion in putting Truckee on the road to success,” said Mayor David Polivy in a statement released by the town on Saturday. “Many projects he worked on will have lasting positive impacts on our community.”

During a roughly 40-year career, Loux has worked in planning, environmental policy, governance, and teaching. He worked for Truckee for nearly four years — first as a community development director before becoming town manager.

Loux’s time in Truckee was highlighted by his work toward sustainability, developing climate action plans, providing guidance in the town’s approach toward work force and affordable housing, overseeing budgets, and creating new bikeways, trails and open space.

Loux’s announcement marks the second retirement by a notable town official. In June, Police Chief Robert Leftwich announced his retirement, which will be effective Friday.

Administrative Services Director Kim Szczurek will serve as interim town manager.

Truckee announced it will be working with WBCP, Inc. for the recruitment of a new town manager. The community is also being encouraged to provide input and participate in a discussion about the next town manager. A virtual workshop will be hosted by WBCP on July 8 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Participants will need to register for the meeting by visiting http://www.bit.ly/totcommunityinput.

An online survey regarding the attributes and competencies desired in the next town manager will also available at http://www.townoftruckee.com.

Ultimately, Truckee Town Council members will choose the next town manager.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.