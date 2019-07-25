Man drowns in Rubicon Bay boating accident

A tubing accident in Rubicon Bay led to a 27-year-old man drowning Saturday. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s office, he was not wearing a life jacket when the incident occurred.

Officials are still trying to contact next of kin before releasing his identity. Sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Prencipe said the man was from outside of the country.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol was involved in the incident at this time.

State law requires every child under 13 years of age on a moving recreational vessel of any length to wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

“It’s definitely a smart thing to do,” said Prencipe.

According to Coast Guard reports, nearly 5,000 boating accidents each year in the United States, causing approximately 700 deaths, 3,000 injuries and $36 million in damage.

