Martis Valley workforce housing receives $16 million grant

Meadow View Place workforce housing development in Martis Valley will receive a $16.25 million grant from California's Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities Program.

The Meadow View Place project will consist of 56 apartments to satisfy the workforce housing obligations of Schaffer's Mill. It will include 14 one-bedroom units, 28 two-bedroom units, 14 three-bedroom units and a community building with a meeting room, staff offices, computer area, restrooms, outdoor patio and a small playground for young children.

Additionally the building's rooftops will be equipped with solar panels to be more energy efficient.

"Truckee is very pleased to be part of this creative public-private partnership, and most appreciative of the state's sustainability program," Truckee Town Manager Jeff Loux said in a released statement. Construction could start as early as 2019, however pending efforts remain to secure additional funding.

Of the $16 million awarded last month, Placer County will use $3.5 million to purchase four electric-powered buses to help expand existing transit services in the Tahoe Truckee area. Funds from the grant will also be earmarked for other projects including $726,000 to build a portion of the Martis Valley Trail and $1.5 million towards transit stations in Truckee.

"This highly competitive award was only possible because of timely commitments made by local public and private entities," said Luke Watkins of Neighborhood Partners LLC, the project's developer, in a press release.

"Schaffer's Mill donated the site, Placer County and the Town of Truckee committed key transportation matching funds and the Mountain Housing Council was instrumental in bringing together support from regional partners that needed to work quickly to meet the application deadline."

"This is proof that when Mountain Housing Council partners work together towards the goal of housing more people and building a better community, we are capable of doing so much more than any one entity can alone," said Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation Chief Executive Officer Stacy Caldwell, in the release.

In January the Placer County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the grant application entering into a memorandum of understanding with the project's developer, Neighborhood Partners LLC.

The housing development is one of 19 statewide projects that have been approved for a grant this year by the state's Strategic Growth Council.

The projects will be funded by proceeds from the Cap-and-Trade greenhouse gas auction, a statewide initiative that aims to put cap-and-trade dollars towards reducing greenhouse emissions, while strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment — particularly in disadvantaged or low-income communities, according to the state's website.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.